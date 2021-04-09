Evensky & Katz LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Coral Gables, FL, based Investment company Evensky & Katz LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evensky & Katz LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evensky & Katz LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $809 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,205,426 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 478,115 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 545,591 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 549,500 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.91% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 745,304 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5117.02%

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 5117.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 745,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50028.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 308,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 549,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 41,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 1402.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $255.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 4,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.51%. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 8,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.93%. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.391400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.07%. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 3,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 24.85%. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 1,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.27%. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Evensky & Katz LLC still held 577 shares as of 2021-03-31.