Family Legacy, Inc. Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Facebook Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Chevron Corp, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Investment company Family Legacy, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Facebook Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, Chevron Corp, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Legacy, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Family Legacy, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FPE, FB, RIO, SLYV, JKH,

FPE, FB, RIO, SLYV, JKH, Added Positions: PYPL, BSV, SPY, BIV, VO, DGRO, V, ATVI, ANGL, QQQ, LOW, COST, DE, UCBI, CAT, BAB, EFAV, VNQ, AMZN, DIS, EA, PLD, MPW, BABA, HD, ANTM, LMBS, XLB, FDX, VMC, MRK, WM, PEP, ABT, CVS, ITA, MCD, DLS, MDT, NSC, LUV, UNP, ABBV, GM, DG, AWK, DAL, MA, TDG, UPS, MDLZ, BAC, TFC,

PYPL, BSV, SPY, BIV, VO, DGRO, V, ATVI, ANGL, QQQ, LOW, COST, DE, UCBI, CAT, BAB, EFAV, VNQ, AMZN, DIS, EA, PLD, MPW, BABA, HD, ANTM, LMBS, XLB, FDX, VMC, MRK, WM, PEP, ABT, CVS, ITA, MCD, DLS, MDT, NSC, LUV, UNP, ABBV, GM, DG, AWK, DAL, MA, TDG, UPS, MDLZ, BAC, TFC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AJG, AMAT, IWS, JPM, BRK.B, NHI, NVS, TD, LW, IJH, VBR, XMLV, CMCSA, CAG, GSK,

AAPL, MSFT, AJG, AMAT, IWS, JPM, BRK.B, NHI, NVS, TD, LW, IJH, VBR, XMLV, CMCSA, CAG, GSK, Sold Out: FDT, CVX, DES, USMV, PSX, WY, T, DD, ED, VLO, DOW, AGG,

For the details of Family Legacy, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+legacy%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,777 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,879 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 257,055 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,364 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,377 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.318500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 257,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $265.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.213200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.70%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.228900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $56.54 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.98.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.