Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Marriott International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Intel Corp, Marriott International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPYD, LDOS, ZBRA, SNPS, SQ, CSGP, ZTS, GRMN, ADI, CPRT, W, NOW, EA, QRVO, OMF, HSY, NEM, ICE, J, TTWO, QGEN, NLOK, MCO, MOH, KNX, HUM, ADSK, ETSY, ELS, DKS, ATUS, AVGO, VWO, CAT, WMT, TFC, AXP, GLD, QCOM, APO, MO, TXN, BSV, VNQ, VEU, BMY, CMCSA, APD, GE,
- Added Positions: AGG, PGR, IVV, HRB, AAPL, MSFT, SONY, FB, IWM, IJH, AMZN, LLY, V, DHR, UNH, BRK.B, LQD, LOW, CWB, AMT, GOOGL, ADBE, NEE, SJNK, TIP, CRM, CHD, ACN, JNJ, PNC, ROP, CLX, MCD, PFF, UNP, HON, XEL, BAX, RTX, IEF, EL, PEP, PFE, VZ, LIN, ABBV, TJX, SPY, NKE, MUB, CVX, USB, QQQ, GOOG, DIS, SCHM, SCHA, VTI, SYK, MRK, RSP, KMB, HD, MMM, PYPL, TSLA, BEPC, COST, AMGN, IJK, PLD, XLK, D, ALB, NVDA, NSC, MDLZ, JPM, IEI, IJR, KO, IWN, IWO, IBB, DVY, YUM, MDY, SO, SHOP, NOC, IWR, IWV, IWF, DUK, DEO, CL, ATO, AEP, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, MAR, PG, ORCL, NFLX, T, IBM, SBUX, BA, CSCO, CME, LMT, PM, BEP, XOM, RPM,
- Sold Out: VAC, EXR, AON, AZN, CHH, CABO,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 374,472 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 329,372 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,920 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 130,549 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.95%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 150,199 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 354,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 90,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $503.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $261.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $880.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $262.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 374,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 264,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.74%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $410.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 59.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 873,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 329,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 105.10%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 119,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.Sold Out: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $100.64 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $106.57.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.
