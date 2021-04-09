Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys American Water Works Co Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Kellogg Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp

Investment company Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Water Works Co Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Kellogg Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, U.S. Bancorp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,222 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,281 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,702 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 166,503 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,874 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $213.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $150.021400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 66.17%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79.52%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 7748.94%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $183.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 392,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $362.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $474.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.