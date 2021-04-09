North American Management Corp Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Republic Services Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company North American Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Republic Services Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North American Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, North American Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 246,120 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 193,969 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 231,341 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 378,809 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 229,047 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $103.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North American Management Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

North American Management Corp sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.