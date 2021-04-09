>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

North American Management Corp Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Republic Services Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc

April 09, 2021 | About: PLTR +2.78% J +0.75% RSG +0.86% DISCK -0.34% VTRS +0.32% CUL1 +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company North American Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Republic Services Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North American Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, North American Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+american+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 246,120 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 193,969 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 231,341 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 378,809 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 229,047 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $103.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

North American Management Corp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

North American Management Corp sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (CUL1)

North American Management Corp sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH AMERICAN MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)