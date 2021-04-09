Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Square Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Check Point Software Technologies

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Square Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intuit Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, Pfizer Inc, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q1, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 167,787 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 122,443 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.52% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 75,090 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,183 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 169,537 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 192,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $181.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 487.33%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $262.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 41,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 83,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 369.41%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 218.67%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $24.84 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.57.