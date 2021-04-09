Stolper Co Buys Royce Value Trust Inc, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF

Investment company Stolper Co (Current Portfolio) buys Royce Value Trust Inc, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp, Merck Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2021Q1, Stolper Co owns 85 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,738 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,066 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,785 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 125,604 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,075 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%

Stolper Co initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co initiated holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $17.74 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.589900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 239,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Total SE by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $6.72 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.31.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $16.57.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $14.06.