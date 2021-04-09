>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Chevron Corp

April 09, 2021 | About: OTIS +1.06% CARR -0.19% CAG -3.69% SHW +0.32% CSCO -0.14% YUM -0.15%

Investment company Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Conagra Brands Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Chevron Corp, Yum Brands Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee. As of 2021Q1, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee owns 70 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/home+federal+bank+of+tennessee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,710 shares, 35.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 431,472 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 89,396 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,455 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,079 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $253.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $36.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE. Also check out:

1. HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)