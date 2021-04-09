Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Chevron Corp

Investment company Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Conagra Brands Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Chevron Corp, Yum Brands Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee. As of 2021Q1, Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee owns 70 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHW, CSCO,
- Added Positions: IVV, STIP, CARR, OTIS, CVS, CAG, AAPL, INTC, BAX, CAT, IP, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: IVE, IWS, PEP, IJS, MSFT, CVX, DUK, VZ, SO, GE, KMB, ENB, MRK, WY, IBM, T, JNJ, PFE, EPD, DIS, DOW, DD, MO, WBA, COP,
- Sold Out: YUM,
For the details of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/home+federal+bank+of+tennessee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,710 shares, 35.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 431,472 shares, 22.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 89,396 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,455 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,079 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $253.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $36.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.
