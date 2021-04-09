Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30, FT Cboe Vest U.

Neenah, WI, based Investment company Legacy Private Trust Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Private Trust Co.. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Private Trust Co. owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 213,279 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 203,038 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 491,172 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.43% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 344,030 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 692,185 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 262,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $70.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon by 395.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 171,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.199600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 141,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 92.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.164800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 176,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 240.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May by 389.76%. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.011100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 116,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.