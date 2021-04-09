>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1530) 

737 Max Production Issues Resume Haunting Boeing

The aircraft manufacturer warns of possible electrical issues in the troubled airplane

April 09, 2021 | About: BA -1.02% LUV -0.06% AAL -0.47% UAL -1.68%

Shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), a Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer, tumbled over 1% on Friday on the company's warning to 16 carriers that they address a potential electrical issue in the 737 Max airplane prior to further operations.

The announcement comes approximately five months after the 737 Max resumed service following a 20-month grounding of the airplane due to technical problems resulting in two plane crashes and over 300 casualties.

Aircraft manufacturer reports issue to aviation agency, U.S. carriers ground 737 Max jets

Boeing said it is working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on the production issue and that it will inform carriers of specific tail numbers affected. The company recommended carriers to verify that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.

Reuters added that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) removed 30, 17 and 16 737 Max airplanes from their schedules. Additionally, American Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in a memo to employees that Boeing traded the issue to a "production change" made in the installation process occurred prior to the March 2019 grounding, though the issue is not related to the system failure that resulted in the fatal crashes.

Stock descends on electrical issue warning

Shares of Boeing traded at an intraday low of $249.44, down approximately 2.1% from Thursday's close of $254.88 following its electrical issue warning. Despite this, the stock remains fairly valued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.05.

9970b61469ba275419178b1d3a193e98.png

GuruFocus ranks Boeing's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 1 and a weak Altman Z-score of 1.27.

8a64b218a61da463f925a3b15189ac1d.png

Gurus with large holdings in Boeing include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)'s Coatue Management.

fb4252701d1cd62b4083ef151011a91c.png

Disclosure: Long American and Southwest.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)