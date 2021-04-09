Novak Financial Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Novak Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novak Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Novak Financial Planning, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPDW, SPYG, VBR,
- Added Positions: BSV, JPST, VTI, IAU, SCHP, XLRE, VCSH, IGSB, MINT, BIV, MGV, VIG, IUSB, DGRO, FLOT, QUAL, IEFA, EFAV, BNDX, EEMV, IWY, DBEF, IWP, SCHD, XLU, XLG, VEA, XMLV, VO, NEE, SLV, TSLA, DIS, VZ, LUV, PFE, JNJ, V,
- Reduced Positions: PG, GLD, MDY, SLYG, QQQ, EFA, IJH, IJS, RSP, VB, IJR, VUG, UAA, AAPL, VXF, VDE, VEU, VNQ, SPY, VOE, SPLV, XSLV, IWS, ITA, IJT, IJJ, AGG, FB, TROW, GE, XOM, BA, BDX, SLYV, DES, VBK, XLE, XLY,
- Sold Out: ACWV,
For the details of Novak Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novak+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Novak Financial Planning, LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 51,835 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,790 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 85,993 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 44,562 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,781 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99%
Novak Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 67,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.727800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 225,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.154000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.538200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Novak Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 42.1%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Novak Financial Planning, LLC still held 10,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Novak Financial Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Novak Financial Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Novak Financial Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Novak Financial Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Novak Financial Planning, LLC keeps buying