Novak Financial Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Novak Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novak Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Novak Financial Planning, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPDW, SPYG, VBR,

SPDW, SPYG, VBR, Added Positions: BSV, JPST, VTI, IAU, SCHP, XLRE, VCSH, IGSB, MINT, BIV, MGV, VIG, IUSB, DGRO, FLOT, QUAL, IEFA, EFAV, BNDX, EEMV, IWY, DBEF, IWP, SCHD, XLU, XLG, VEA, XMLV, VO, NEE, SLV, TSLA, DIS, VZ, LUV, PFE, JNJ, V,

BSV, JPST, VTI, IAU, SCHP, XLRE, VCSH, IGSB, MINT, BIV, MGV, VIG, IUSB, DGRO, FLOT, QUAL, IEFA, EFAV, BNDX, EEMV, IWY, DBEF, IWP, SCHD, XLU, XLG, VEA, XMLV, VO, NEE, SLV, TSLA, DIS, VZ, LUV, PFE, JNJ, V, Reduced Positions: PG, GLD, MDY, SLYG, QQQ, EFA, IJH, IJS, RSP, VB, IJR, VUG, UAA, AAPL, VXF, VDE, VEU, VNQ, SPY, VOE, SPLV, XSLV, IWS, ITA, IJT, IJJ, AGG, FB, TROW, GE, XOM, BA, BDX, SLYV, DES, VBK, XLE, XLY,

PG, GLD, MDY, SLYG, QQQ, EFA, IJH, IJS, RSP, VB, IJR, VUG, UAA, AAPL, VXF, VDE, VEU, VNQ, SPY, VOE, SPLV, XSLV, IWS, ITA, IJT, IJJ, AGG, FB, TROW, GE, XOM, BA, BDX, SLYV, DES, VBK, XLE, XLY, Sold Out: ACWV,

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 51,835 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,790 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 85,993 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 44,562 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,781 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99%

Novak Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 67,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.727800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 225,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.154000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.538200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Novak Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 42.1%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Novak Financial Planning, LLC still held 10,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.