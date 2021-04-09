>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

American National Bank Buys Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

April 09, 2021 | About: PFE +1.49% ABBV +1.07% LOW +1.73% GD -0.89% INTC +1.44% AZO +1.65% VTRS +0.45% CCMP -1.93% APA -1.74% MP +0.72% FSR -4.05% LIN +0.56%

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company American National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Lowe's Inc, General Dynamics Corp, AutoZone Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp, NetApp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2021Q1, American National Bank owns 266 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,531 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,516 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,390 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 38,174 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,429 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

American National Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

American National Bank initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $192.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

American National Bank initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

American National Bank initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.122000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

American National Bank initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

American National Bank initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $283.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

American National Bank added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 231,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

American National Bank added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

American National Bank added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 4213.42%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

American National Bank added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 18128.57%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

American National Bank added to a holding in Intel Corp by 475.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

American National Bank added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1437.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

American National Bank sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

American National Bank sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

American National Bank sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 54.75%. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $481.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. American National Bank still held 9,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 79.01%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. American National Bank still held 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

American National Bank reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. American National Bank still held 66,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

American National Bank reduced to a holding in NetApp Inc by 97.7%. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. American National Bank still held 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 90.5%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. American National Bank still held 798 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)