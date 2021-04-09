American National Bank Buys Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company American National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Lowe's Inc, General Dynamics Corp, AutoZone Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp, NetApp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2021Q1, American National Bank owns 266 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, CCMP, FSR, MP, APA, REGN, NOW, QCOM, POOL, PII, PAYC, PAYX, OTIS, NVDA, NFLX, MS, MNST, SPGI, MXIM, SO, SYY, GIM, TER, VFC, VRTX, WEC, WST, ZTS, LIN, CB, EBAY, FAX, ADBE, APD, ALGN, ADI, BDX, CDNS, CARR, CTXS, CLX, CPRT, DXCM, MRNA, EMR, ETSY, ES, FTNT, IDXX, K, LHX, LULU, MKTX, AFL, MTD,

PFE, ABBV, LOW, GD, LMT, INTC, AZO, AVY, HSY, SWKS, UPS, ROK, RMD, YUM, MSI, HD, ADP, CSCO, NLOK, ORCL, VZ, ROP, LH, GSIE, MRK, WU, INTU, RHI, CVX, VLO, CAT, HBI, UNH, JPM, CL, MMM, GRMN, JNJ, PYPL, PEP, ITW, AOS, HPQ, AMGN, LLY, BNDX, BA, SYK, FAST, UNP, COST, GSLC, DOCU, EXAS, AGG, GIS, PSX, COP, NVS, NSC, MCO, AMD, ABT, T, Reduced Positions: AVGO, TXN, NEE, SBUX, NTAP, LRCX, TROW, GWW, XLNX, TGT, MSFT, AAPL, KLAC, SPY, RTX, V, CHRW, MDT, BF.B, IWM, CMI, XOM, IHI, BP, BMY, VTI, KO, DMTK, KMB, NVG, PM, IJH, NUW, EFV, SCZ, MCD, VTV, VO, VNQ, VEU, IJR, SVM, XLK, XLI, XLF, XLY, XLV, CWB, GNTY, EFA,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,531 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,516 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,390 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 38,174 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,429 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

American National Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12. The stock is now traded at around $192.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.122000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $283.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 231,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 4213.42%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 18128.57%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Intel Corp by 475.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1437.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

American National Bank sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

American National Bank sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 54.75%. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $481.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. American National Bank still held 9,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 79.01%. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. American National Bank still held 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. American National Bank still held 66,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in NetApp Inc by 97.7%. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. American National Bank still held 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American National Bank reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 90.5%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. American National Bank still held 798 shares as of 2021-03-31.