Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DVY, EFV, IUSB, EEM, SCHA, SCHD, TIP, IYE, JNK, VTEB, IWF, NEP, XLF, CMCSA, HWC, WMB, LLY, RY, FNF, BX, MMM, QCOM, IDXX, MDLZ, ALNY, VTV, VO, DUK, SCHP, MJ, PEG, AOM, STPK, WY, SLB, CLM, PHX, Added Positions: LQD, PGF, VOE, HYG, XLV, ESGU, IVV, SDY, GOVT, MTUM, USMV, EFG, IGSB, DGRO, IYR, ESGE, IJR, VLUE, IAU, ICF, IXN, MSFT, GOOGL, VTI, ENB, MA, V, AAPL, DIS, VEA, FB, IQV, IHI, VGSH, AMZN, LOW, BKNG, SPTM, XLI, BAC, TWLO, TSM, ABC, MDT, NSC, KMX, NFLX, UPS, ANTM, UBER, FIS, CVX, JPM, UNH, VZ, WMT, WEC, VUG, T, BRK.B, BA, CVS, JNJ, LMT, PFE, PG, PM, SPAB, ABT, ACN, XOM, FISV, HD, INTC, MCD, PEP, SO, TSLA, ABBV, LYFT, BSV, EFA, GLD, ILF, IWB, VNQ, XLU, ALL, MO, WTRG, KO, COP, DISH, GIS, KOPN, MS, ORCL, SBUX, RTX, DSU, BKT, FT, GUT, NAD, JFR, GOOG, FCG, PCY, SPHY, TAN, VDE, VGK,

QQQ, TLT, PFF, XLP, IWS, XLY, IEF, QUAL, XLC, XLK, DFEB, EWJ, MBB, BND, USB, VWO, SYY, IWP, WRK, MCY, GM, ARCC, IP, GBDC, HON, STX, IWM, DOW, HDV, PLUG, GLPI, NEE, CAT, TRP, ICVT, CWB, VCR, BIL, Sold Out: MINT, SHYG, BNDX, JPST, EMLP, MRK, IEFA, MGK, EDV, RESN, LYG,

For the details of Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundations+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 711,402 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 371,289 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.98% Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) - 1,341,661 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3834.84% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 200,709 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,952 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.88%

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.84%. The holding were 711,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 233,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 125,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 76,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 175.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 371,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3834.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,341,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.66%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 139,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 332.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 179,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 121.30%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 118,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 278.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 106,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.