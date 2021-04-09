Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DVY, EFV, IUSB, EEM, SCHA, SCHD, TIP, IYE, JNK, VTEB, IWF, NEP, XLF, CMCSA, HWC, WMB, LLY, RY, FNF, BX, MMM, QCOM, IDXX, MDLZ, ALNY, VTV, VO, DUK, SCHP, MJ, PEG, AOM, STPK, WY, SLB, CLM, PHX,
- Added Positions: LQD, PGF, VOE, HYG, XLV, ESGU, IVV, SDY, GOVT, MTUM, USMV, EFG, IGSB, DGRO, IYR, ESGE, IJR, VLUE, IAU, ICF, IXN, MSFT, GOOGL, VTI, ENB, MA, V, AAPL, DIS, VEA, FB, IQV, IHI, VGSH, AMZN, LOW, BKNG, SPTM, XLI, BAC, TWLO, TSM, ABC, MDT, NSC, KMX, NFLX, UPS, ANTM, UBER, FIS, CVX, JPM, UNH, VZ, WMT, WEC, VUG, T, BRK.B, BA, CVS, JNJ, LMT, PFE, PG, PM, SPAB, ABT, ACN, XOM, FISV, HD, INTC, MCD, PEP, SO, TSLA, ABBV, LYFT, BSV, EFA, GLD, ILF, IWB, VNQ, XLU, ALL, MO, WTRG, KO, COP, DISH, GIS, KOPN, MS, ORCL, SBUX, RTX, DSU, BKT, FT, GUT, NAD, JFR, GOOG, FCG, PCY, SPHY, TAN, VDE, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, TLT, PFF, XLP, IWS, XLY, IEF, QUAL, XLC, XLK, DFEB, EWJ, MBB, BND, USB, VWO, SYY, IWP, WRK, MCY, GM, ARCC, IP, GBDC, HON, STX, IWM, DOW, HDV, PLUG, GLPI, NEE, CAT, TRP, ICVT, CWB, VCR, BIL,
- Sold Out: MINT, SHYG, BNDX, JPST, EMLP, MRK, IEFA, MGK, EDV, RESN, LYG,
For the details of Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundations+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 711,402 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 371,289 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.98%
- Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) - 1,341,661 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3834.84%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 200,709 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.98%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,952 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.88%
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.84%. The holding were 711,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 233,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 125,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 76,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 175.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 371,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3834.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,341,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.66%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 139,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 332.65%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 179,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 121.30%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 118,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 278.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 106,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.Sold Out: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.
