Lynch & Associates Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Eastern Bankshares Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, German American Bancorp Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

April 09, 2021 | About: IVE +0.2% CVS -0.05% EBC +1.73% FUTY -0.08% TSM -0.77% SNDL +0% ITHUF -2.24% GABC -0.42% AEP -0.17% VIA +0% ED +0.16% MG -0.36%

Investment company Lynch & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Eastern Bankshares Inc, CVS Health Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells United Parcel Service Inc, German American Bancorp Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Viatris Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Lynch & Associates owns 95 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lynch+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,227 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 96,732 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,089 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,138 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 207,954 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.665800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.54 and $2.95, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.46, with an estimated average price of $0.31. The stock is now traded at around $0.252000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 177.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 24,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: German American Bancorp Inc (GABC)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in German American Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $50.32, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Sold Out: First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in First Commonwealth Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $10.88 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $13.29.



