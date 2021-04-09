Linden Rose Investment LLC Buys Apple Inc, Sells Tencent Holdings

Investment company Linden Rose Investment LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, sells Tencent Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linden Rose Investment LLC. As of 2021Q1, Linden Rose Investment LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 372,878 shares, 47.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 219,095 shares, 46.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,685 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.45%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 16,369 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.15%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 907 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
Linden Rose Investment LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.
