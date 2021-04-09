Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) EVP, Chief Admin. Officer James M. Kohosek Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James M. Kohosek (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of AQUA on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $28 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. It operates in three segments namely: Industrial, Municipal and Products. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a market cap of $3.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.305000 with a P/E ratio of 49.66 and P/S ratio of 2.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.80% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Martin Lamb sold 75,000 shares of AQUA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $26.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

