>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Scout Investments, Inc. Buys EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Signature Bank, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Royal Caribbean Group

April 09, 2021 | About: EOG -0.58% FCX -0.96% DAR +2.53% WEC -0.55% COLD +0.36% EVR -2.52% SBNY +1.58% PWR +2.4% TDC -2.59% EXPI -4.06% W -1.42% TER -0.64% C +0.12%

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Scout Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Signature Bank, Quanta Services Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Pure Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 313 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scout+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.
  1. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 1,748,932 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.05%
  2. Evercore Inc (EVR) - 903,824 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.27%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,061,697 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
  4. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,251,378 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.22%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,655,057 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 278.95%
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $228.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 257,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 593,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,284,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 995,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 137,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 342,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 288.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,748,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 278.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,655,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,251,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 190.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 819,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,724,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 903,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Reduced: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 90.39%. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $202.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 47,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 94.05%. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 16,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 76.48%. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 143,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 82.84%. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 254,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 72.38%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 450,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lear Corp (LEA)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lear Corp by 34.63%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $179.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 299,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.. Also check out:

1. SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)