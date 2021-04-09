Scout Investments, Inc. Buys EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Signature Bank, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Royal Caribbean Group

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Scout Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Signature Bank, Quanta Services Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Pure Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 313 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBNY, PWR, TDC, EXPI, W, TER, ABC, SMG, PINS, PII, DISCA, MOS, OLLI, EXAS, TSN, SFIX, IAC, PATK, AA, LMAT, PCRX, CHRS, NPTN, MODV, OSW, CDNA, ZG, LNSTY, CLPBY,

EOG, FCX, DAR, WEC, COLD, EVR, CARR, AGCO, ACGL, STAG, ANET, LUV, HSIC, HAIN, HR, APTV, URI, RE, HL, EVRG, DG, GTLS, ZNGA, BMRN, CDNS, GNRC, SPLK, CASY, TTD, OLED, WLK, ENPH, EXP, BAH, CHWY, BBY, ABMD, BRO, HIG, ETSY, HZNP, TSCO, LYV, ETN, WTM, WDAY, EEFT, ULTA, BKR, MAA, TXRH, CF, CMS, DXC, NUVA, SAM, LHX, KNX, MPWR, OMCL, PODD, PNR, LW, ADC, CSGP, EW, GRMN, HXL, SRI, TXT, CMG, KL, HII, SUPN, VOYA, SEDG, VCEL, DXCM, PLUS, GIII, ITGR, PLXS, THO, VRNT, MASI, TPIC, MEDP, IIIV, IAA, AMN, NSP, ALK, ALGN, ADI, AIT, BCPC, BRKR, CSL, CNS, DY, HALO, ICUI, IIVI, IDXX, INSM, JCOM, LHCG, LRCX, MLM, ORLY, POWI, SMTC, SNV, SYX, USPH, UHS, KTOS, EBAY, NEO, FN, BWXT, NXPI, AMBA, BURL, LGIH, IBP, PAYC, HQY, UPLD, PRAH, PFGC, PI, VREX, AHCO, YETI, AEIS, HTH, AIN, AX, CBRL, CAKE, CNO, DSGX, FWRD, HCSG, MTCH, ON, PRAA, VMC, GDOT, ENV, QLYS, LIND, QTS, EGRX, CTRE, BOX, ABB, CLB, MNRO, RHHBY, KAOOY, AIQUY, MTNOY, KDDIY, AACAY, ALPMY, GVDNY, CSLLY, RBGLY, MURGY, UNICY, JGCCY, PSMMY, NESRF, LPRO, Reduced Positions: CRWD, ROKU, RCL, PSTG, CCL, LEA, ALLY, CNP, MPC, DOCU, JBLU, TWLO, LNC, KSU, EXEL, SPOT, GWW, FND, PTON, MTN, LITE, MSCI, ALB, CPRT, HST, TREE, MRVL, AEO, KEYS, MGNI, OC, DFS, BC, NVCR, SIVB, HUN, XYL, TWTR, MKTX, NUAN, RHI, UHAL, IPHI, ZS, NBIX, DHI, VEEV, PRLB, EXPE, TTWO, DRI, SWKS, AFL, RDS.B, ZBRA, CIB, BHP, BAP, CFG, ALIZY, ENB, MTD, NSRGY, NVS, NVO, BKNG, RYAAY, SAP, TKR, DEO, WMMVY, EBS, HENOY, SSMXY, TOELY, FANUY, NDEKY, KMTUY, BASFY, IX, GBOOY, BBVA, CCHGY, TSM, CNQ, TFX, CMPGY, SDVKY, WPP, WOPEY,

EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 1,748,932 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.05% Evercore Inc (EVR) - 903,824 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.27% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,061,697 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,251,378 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.22% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,655,057 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 278.95%

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $228.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 257,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 593,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,284,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 995,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 137,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 342,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 288.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,748,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 278.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,655,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,251,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 190.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 819,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,724,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 903,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 90.39%. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $202.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 47,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 94.05%. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 16,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 76.48%. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 143,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 82.84%. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 254,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 72.38%. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 450,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lear Corp by 34.63%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $179.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 299,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.