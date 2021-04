State of Alaska, Department of Revenue Buys American Tower Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Tiffany, Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc

Juneau, AK, based Investment company State of Alaska, Department of Revenue (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Crown Castle International Corp, Prologis Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Tiffany, Viatris Inc, Seagen Inc, , Capri Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue. As of 2021Q1, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue owns 1650 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of State of Alaska, Department of Revenue's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+alaska%2C+department+of+revenue/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,714,277 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,281,605 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,260 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Facebook Inc (FB) - 494,917 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,672 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 535,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $142.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 85,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 80,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 90,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $240.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 241,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 412,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $175.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 229,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $687.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 48,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 221.84%. The purchase prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97. The stock is now traded at around $115.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 57,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 178,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.