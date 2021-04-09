Flagship Private Wealth, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Flagship Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Global 100 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Amazon.com Inc, Moderna Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Flagship Private Wealth, LLC owns 277 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSOS, BIL, AGGY, MP, XLB, ELY, SLYG, DUFRY, JWN, DNNGY, UPS, STKL, BNO, EWJ, EWT, GUNR, LIT, STON, PCRFY,
- Added Positions: SPY, BND, IOO, QUAL, QQQ, LQD, VUG, SPAB, IBB, XLV, MUB, SPYV, IXN, VXF, SPEM, IJH, XLF, EEM, AGG, SPSM, SPLG, MDYG, SPMD, SHY, SKYY, MTUM, MCHI, SUB, VHT, VWO, SPDW, VXUS, OEF, XLE, ARKK, XLK, CGC, QYLD, VB, T, IEI, ICLN, AMLP, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, FSKR, AMZN, MRNA, ITOT, IUSG, FSK, LGLV, EEMV, EFAV, IJR, MSFT, VTI, VIAC, DGRO, KWEB, VOO, PEP, CPRI, WFC, GOOGL, C, AAPL, XT, IGV, GSLC, SPLV, SPTS, 3KJB, DVY, TWLO, PLCE, V, DIS, COP, JPM, MRK, CBT, WOOD, KO, VFH, SPYG, LOWC, VTRS, NOK, PFE, ACB, IEFA, IEF, BNTX,
- Sold Out: CAT, LB, TSLA, XLC, GME, AMC, CRON, SOXX, KIE, IPAY, IHI, ESPO, PLTR, SNOW, SOLO, MMM, DBI, CTRN, AZN, 3V8, INO,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,459 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,523 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.24%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 142,676 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.54%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 57,756 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,696 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dufry AG (DUFRY)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dufry AG. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 27,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 41,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 60,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.40%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Flagship Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.
