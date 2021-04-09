EWG Elevate Inc. Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Investment company EWG Elevate Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q1, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKW, IJJ, XRT, IJS, IJT, MDY, IHI, MXI, EEMA, IGN, EES, XLF, DBO,

ARKW, IJJ, XRT, IJS, IJT, MDY, IHI, MXI, EEMA, IGN, EES, XLF, DBO, Added Positions: IWM, TOTL, IAU, SCHV, BOND, SPYV, SCHF, SCHB, TSLA, AAPL, HYLS, WPC, EFA, SCHM, BIV, FB, AMZN, JETS, SCHA, SCHZ, DSL, BRK.B, SPYD, EVV,

IWM, TOTL, IAU, SCHV, BOND, SPYV, SCHF, SCHB, TSLA, AAPL, HYLS, WPC, EFA, SCHM, BIV, FB, AMZN, JETS, SCHA, SCHZ, DSL, BRK.B, SPYD, EVV, Reduced Positions: COST, IJK, SPY, GLD, IVW, SCHG, SLYV, QQQ, EEM, XOP, QUAL, VUG, MOAT, USB, RSP, XLK, USVM, IWR, SCHO, BA, IRM,

COST, IJK, SPY, GLD, IVW, SCHG, SLYV, QQQ, EEM, XOP, QUAL, VUG, MOAT, USB, RSP, XLK, USVM, IWR, SCHO, BA, IRM, Sold Out: SMH, IYM, QQQE, IEZ, IXC, EWP, DON, NIO, TNP,

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 210,293 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 71,301 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 101,589 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 124,606 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 257,738 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 71,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 101,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 76,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 63,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 47,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $486.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 12,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.16%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 30,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 107,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 191.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The sale prices were between $72.47 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $76.75.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $26.02 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $27.31.