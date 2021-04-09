>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

EWG Elevate Inc. Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

April 09, 2021 | About: IWM +0.01% TOTL -0.17% IAU -0.72% SCHV +0.42% SPYV +0.55% AAPL +2.02% ARKW -0.28% IJJ +0.57% XRT +1.56% IJS +0.26% IJT +0.12% M +3.46%

Investment company EWG Elevate Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q1, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EWG Elevate Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ewg+elevate+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EWG Elevate Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 210,293 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  2. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 71,301 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 101,589 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 124,606 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 257,738 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 71,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 101,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 76,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 63,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 47,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $486.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 12,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.16%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 30,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 107,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 191.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Sold Out: Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares. The sale prices were between $72.47 and $80.8, with an estimated average price of $76.75.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The sale prices were between $26.02 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $27.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of EWG Elevate Inc.. Also check out:

1. EWG Elevate Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EWG Elevate Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EWG Elevate Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EWG Elevate Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)