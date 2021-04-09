Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTRS,
- Added Positions: TMO, CNI, JNJ, GILD, BUD, LKQ, GIL, KEYS, CMREPC.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: TPL, DISCK, DIS, KSU, MCD, FINN, NSRGY, SPY, AAPL, CSTM, D, MDT, PG, CATO, DEO, WFC,
- Sold Out: VIA, LEE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with VTRS. Click here to check it out.
- VTRS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of VTRS
- Peter Lynch Chart of VTRS
For the details of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lawson+kroeker+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,382 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.92%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 85,299 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 307,583 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,731 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 100,247 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 617,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying