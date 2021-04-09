>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc

April 09, 2021 | About: VTRS +0.79% VIA +0% LEE +0.14%

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lawson+kroeker+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,382 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.92%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 85,299 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 307,583 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,731 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 100,247 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 617,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)