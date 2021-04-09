Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS,

VTRS, Added Positions: TMO, CNI, JNJ, GILD, BUD, LKQ, GIL, KEYS, CMREPC.PFD,

TMO, CNI, JNJ, GILD, BUD, LKQ, GIL, KEYS, CMREPC.PFD, Reduced Positions: TPL, DISCK, DIS, KSU, MCD, FINN, NSRGY, SPY, AAPL, CSTM, D, MDT, PG, CATO, DEO, WFC,

TPL, DISCK, DIS, KSU, MCD, FINN, NSRGY, SPY, AAPL, CSTM, D, MDT, PG, CATO, DEO, WFC, Sold Out: VIA, LEE,

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,382 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.92% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 85,299 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 307,583 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,731 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 100,247 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 617,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02.