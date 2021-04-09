Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Chairman and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $61.03 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $3.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.540000 with and P/S ratio of 23.42.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $61.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of SPT stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $57.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of SPT stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $63.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of SPT stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $59.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of SPT stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $59.2. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of SPT stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.

Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 34,000 shares of SPT stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $62.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPT, click here