Imac Holdings Inc (IMAC) COO Matthew C Wallis Sold $640,000 of Shares

April 09, 2021 | About: IMAC -2.81%

COO of Imac Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew C Wallis (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of IMAC on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $1.6 a share. The total sale was $640,000.

Imac Holdings Inc has a market cap of $41.531 million; its shares were traded at around $1.730000 with and P/S ratio of 1.47.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Michael D Pruitt bought 750 shares of IMAC stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $1.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.
  • COO Matthew C Wallis sold 400,000 shares of IMAC stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $1.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IMAC, click here

.

