Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) CEVP, Chief Legal Officer Marc M Mayo Sold $4.1 million of Shares

CEVP, Chief Legal Officer of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc M Mayo (insider trades) sold 27,409 shares of FIS on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $150 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance and provides consulting and outsourcing services. Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a market cap of $93.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $149.930000 with a P/E ratio of 624.69 and P/S ratio of 7.51. The dividend yield of Fidelity National Information Services Inc stocks is 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.70% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

