Electronic Arts Inc (EA) COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen Sold $848,390 of Shares

COO & CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake J Jorgensen (insider trades) sold 5,975 shares of EA on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $141.99 a share. The total sale was $848,390.

Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms. Electronic Arts Inc has a market cap of $40.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.460000 with a P/E ratio of 34.84 and P/S ratio of 7.24. The dividend yield of Electronic Arts Inc stocks is 0.24%. Electronic Arts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Bruzzo sold 9,500 shares of EA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $140.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $136.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele sold 785 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $136.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $137.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

EVP of Strategic Growth Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $136.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

