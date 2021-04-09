Electronic Arts Inc (EA) COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen Sold $848,390 of Shares

COO & CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake J Jorgensen (insider trades) sold 5,975 shares of EA on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $141.99 a share. The total sale was $848,390.
Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms. Electronic Arts Inc has a market cap of $40.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.460000 with a P/E ratio of 34.84 and P/S ratio of 7.24. The dividend yield of Electronic Arts Inc stocks is 0.24%. Electronic Arts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 5 years.
CFO Recent Trades:
- COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of EA stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $141.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with EA. Click here to check it out.
- EA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of EA
- Peter Lynch Chart of EA
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Marketing Officer Chris Bruzzo sold 9,500 shares of EA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $140.14. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.
- Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $136.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.
- Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele sold 785 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $136.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.
- Chief Marketing Officer Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $137.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.
- EVP of Strategic Growth Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of EA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $136.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.
For the complete insider trading history of EA, click here.