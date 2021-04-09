Grubman Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Grubman Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grubman Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Grubman Wealth Management owns 65 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 297,285 shares, 23.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 133,087 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 385,738 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 160,729 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 160,134 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 201,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 67,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Grubman Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.65%. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Grubman Wealth Management still held 13,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.