Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Ovintiv Inc, Viatris Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Nexus Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Viatris Inc, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Ovintiv Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nexus Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $877 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLW, VTRS,
- Added Positions: SU, PFE, GILD, CVS, BCE, TRP, ENB, VZ, CM, FTS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, JPM, MGA, FB, UPS, BIP, PRAA, GOOGL, GM, WDC, BHC, BAM, CNQ, RCI,
- Sold Out: OVV, VIA,
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 774,445 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 494,707 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 291,565 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 331,440 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 694,760 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 89,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Nexus Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 971,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Nexus Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 99.62%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Nexus Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Nexus Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Nexus Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
