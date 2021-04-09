>
Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

April 09, 2021 | About: ACWI +0.45%

Investment company Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: ACWI,
  • Reduced Positions: XOM,

For the details of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgehill+endowment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,378,439 shares, 41.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,569 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 493,361 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.22%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 806,134 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 174,075 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 493,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

