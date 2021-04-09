Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys Otis Worldwide Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Ipswich, MA, based Investment company Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Otis Worldwide Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Target Corp, sells Intel Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, WEC Energy Group Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. owns 182 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,554 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,344 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 38,954 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 39,903 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 52,113 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1598.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $140.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 1087.74%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 43,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 216.98%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 109.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.91 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $88.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. still held 56,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 43.36%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. still held 49,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 58.51%. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. still held 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 21.06%. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. still held 18,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 54.13%. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. still held 1,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.