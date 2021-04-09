>
Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SPDR Retail ETF

April 09, 2021 | About: DD +0.66% IEFA +0.24% APD +0.44% VLUE +0.56% AEP -0.21% EFV +0.08% GLTR -0.63% LPLA +0.38% SCZ +0.23% FNDF +0.06% XLK +0.96% DC +0%

Investment company Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SPDR Retail ETF, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 725 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 368,084 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 112,824 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 223,575 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,665 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 267,460 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 2074.96%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 103.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 246.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)