Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SPDR Retail ETF

Investment company Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SPDR Retail ETF, Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc, AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 725 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LPLA, SCZ, GLTR, XLK, CNNE, SCHF, DNB, FNDF, DCT, VNT, MU, DLS, HLT, MRVI, TLS, ANGL, NPTN, IYE, SPLG, VGLT, XLP, MRTN, AON, BLK, LUMN, STZ, EQIX, M, GRMN, EHC, KSU, BCC, VIVO, ORLY, VHC, PCG, SWBI, RGR, TRP, ADBE,

DD, VCSH, VTIP, EFAV, SUB, AGG, IEFA, BSV, APD, XLV, BMY, IJR, IVV, VLUE, BRK.B, VIG, AEP, VZ, DVY, EFV, SCHD, SDY, VYM, HD, USB, DHR, NBR, IJH, MUB, VBR, VOOV, VTI, VUG, AMZN, ADP, CSCO, FDX, PFE, AUB, UNH, IBKR, BFAM, BIV, ESGE, ESGU, GLD, IHI, IVE, IXN, IYG, PGX, QQQ, VEU, VHT, VNQ, VWO, PLD, AXP, AMT, APH, BLL, BDX, BSX, COF, FIS, C, DTE, DLTR, NEE, FISV, HNI, INTC, IDCC, LVS, MKL, MCHP, MS, NKE, NOC, PH, PAA, QCOM, ROK, CRM, SYK, TJX, TMO, TRI, TOT, WMT, WM, WMK, TDF, V, DG, CHTR, ZTS, ANET, FTV, DOW, CTVA, CLVT, DIA, EFG, IEMG, PGF, SHY, TLT, VEA, VTWO, Reduced Positions: JPM, GS, CVX, RMT, DLN, EOG, DUK, KRE, XOM, ACWV, SO, VOO, MA, MSCI, ABB, LOW, EA, MDLZ, D, STLD, KBE, TFX, PRFZ, TER, SCHO, CEF, CLNE, PM, APTV, SLB, WAB, PANW, HY, MC, QRVO, RMR, PRSP, DELL, ALC, ARNC, BOND, DTN, PBE, PXH, VFH, ENB, ACN, ATVI, ASX, MO, ADI, AMAT, AVY, BK, CSX, CRL, SCHW, VALE, COP, EMN, UBS, GE, GSK, HTLD, INFO, AEGN, ICE, LH, VTRS, NVS, PAYX, PENN, SWKS, SRCL,

For the details of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graves-light+private+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 368,084 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 112,824 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 223,575 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,665 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 267,460 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 2074.96%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 103.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 246.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22.

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.