Oldfather Financial Services, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc

Investment company Oldfather Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, TJX Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfather Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oldfather Financial Services, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHF, SCHE, AMZN, KO, IBM,

SCHF, SCHE, AMZN, KO, IBM, Added Positions: AGG, DVY, SCHX, SCHZ, VOO, IWD, SCHA, SCHM, VNQ, EFA, EEM, GOOGL,

AGG, DVY, SCHX, SCHZ, VOO, IWD, SCHA, SCHM, VNQ, EFA, EEM, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: MDY, IJJ, IWO, IJK, SPY, IWN, VB, IWM, IWF, CLX, JPM, AAPL, IVV, MCD, VO, VTI, XLF,

MDY, IJJ, IWO, IJK, SPY, IWN, VB, IWM, IWF, CLX, JPM, AAPL, IVV, MCD, VO, VTI, XLF, Sold Out: JPST, TMO, TJX, TSLA,

For the details of Oldfather Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfather+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 102,490 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 41,053 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 80,639 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,301 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 77,340 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 48.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.