Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys American Express Co, CDW Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Thor Industries Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Guidewire Software Inc

Investment company Salvus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, CDW Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Dominion Energy Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, sells Thor Industries Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Salvus Wealth Management, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CDW, KL, BEN, UNH,

CDW, KL, BEN, UNH, Added Positions: AXP, PGR, BAM, GOOG, D, KMX, FB, UL, JNJ, AON, DIS, AMT, TXN, BRK.B, BLK, LOW, MKL, CMCSA, FAST, MSFT, NSC, SSNC, TGT, AMWD, AMZN, UPS, MC, MRK, NVR, APD, VZ, ECPG, ALGT, GOOGL, BKNG, CVX, INTC, DEO, CCI, CINF, MO, ADI, AAPL, SBUX, PFE, CSCO, AWI, RH, ANET, PM, TSLA, PAYX, KO, NVDA,

AXP, PGR, BAM, GOOG, D, KMX, FB, UL, JNJ, AON, DIS, AMT, TXN, BRK.B, BLK, LOW, MKL, CMCSA, FAST, MSFT, NSC, SSNC, TGT, AMWD, AMZN, UPS, MC, MRK, NVR, APD, VZ, ECPG, ALGT, GOOGL, BKNG, CVX, INTC, DEO, CCI, CINF, MO, ADI, AAPL, SBUX, PFE, CSCO, AWI, RH, ANET, PM, TSLA, PAYX, KO, NVDA, Reduced Positions: THO, ORLY, TPX, XOM, BIL, INGR, TRV, MDT, L, AEM, EQC, ENB, DD, CTVA, CERN, GOLD, Y, GHC, JLL, TJX,

THO, ORLY, TPX, XOM, BIL, INGR, TRV, MDT, L, AEM, EQC, ENB, DD, CTVA, CERN, GOLD, Y, GHC, JLL, TJX, Sold Out: GWRE,

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 39,702 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 22,338 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,416 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 81,265 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 91,215 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.83%

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $175.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $376.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.