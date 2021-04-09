Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Walmart Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Edge Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Medtronic PLC, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, AGNC Investment Corp, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Edge Wealth Management LLC owns 401 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,298,494 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,569 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 96,815 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,083 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,831 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 77,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 43.09%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $150.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 81.88%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 43,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 70.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 282.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.