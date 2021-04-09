>
Articles 

First Citizens Financial Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Fulton Financial Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Unilever PLC

April 09, 2021 | About: QQQ +0.61% VTI +0.61% VLUE +0.56% USMV +0.4% NEE +0.23% EFG +0.52% MTUM +0.65% VXUS -0.02% PULS +0% FULT +1.17% AZN +0.89%

Investment company First Citizens Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells Fulton Financial Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Unilever PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Citizens Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+citizens+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Citizens Financial Corp
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 137,278 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  2. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 91,968 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 69,093 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  4. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 67,263 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 102,214 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 197.37%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.47%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.69 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.47.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Citizens Financial Corp. Also check out:

