First Citizens Financial Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Fulton Financial Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Unilever PLC

Investment company First Citizens Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells Fulton Financial Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Unilever PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFG, MTUM, VXUS, PULS,

EFG, MTUM, VXUS, PULS, Added Positions: JPST, QQQ, VTI, VLUE, IDU, IYZ, USMV, JNJ, NEE, JPM, IYE, IYM, DUK, FB, PEP, STLD,

JPST, QQQ, VTI, VLUE, IDU, IYZ, USMV, JNJ, NEE, JPM, IYE, IYM, DUK, FB, PEP, STLD, Reduced Positions: IYW, WFC, IYJ, PFE, IDV, IYF, IJT, IJK, IYH, BMY, IYK, IJS, EFA, IYY, MUB, IYC, VWO, IJJ, T, VOO, DVY, MCD, LLY, ABBV, PM, VZ, WMT, LOW, IEFA, WGO, AAPL, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, MRK, HD, IJH, IJR, UNH, GOOGL, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, CAT, KO, COST, GS, HDV, MDT, MS, NVDA, ORCL, TGT, UNP, V, KMB, C,

IYW, WFC, IYJ, PFE, IDV, IYF, IJT, IJK, IYH, BMY, IYK, IJS, EFA, IYY, MUB, IYC, VWO, IJJ, T, VOO, DVY, MCD, LLY, ABBV, PM, VZ, WMT, LOW, IEFA, WGO, AAPL, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, MRK, HD, IJH, IJR, UNH, GOOGL, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, CAT, KO, COST, GS, HDV, MDT, MS, NVDA, ORCL, TGT, UNP, V, KMB, C, Sold Out: FULT, AZN, UL, CRM,

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 137,278 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 91,968 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 69,093 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 67,263 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 102,214 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68%

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 197.37%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.47%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.69 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.47.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.