Bonness Enterprises Inc Buys Merck Inc

Washington, DC, based Investment company Bonness Enterprises Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bonness Enterprises Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: MRK, GSK,

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 572,608 shares, 29.28% of the total portfolio. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 68,400 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,400 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,940 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,938 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 69,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.