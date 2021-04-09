Guardant Health Inc (GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Sold $35.2 million of Shares

CEO of Guardant Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helmy Eltoukhy (insider trades) sold 220,685 shares of GH on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $159.33 a share. The total sale was $35.2 million.

Guardant Health Inc has a market cap of $15.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.170000 with and P/S ratio of 53.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 220,685 shares of GH stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $159.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ian T Clark sold 538 shares of GH stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $132.09. The price of the stock has increased by 18.99% since.

