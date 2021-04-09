Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of SMAR on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $65.18 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $7.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.850000 with and P/S ratio of 20.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of SMAR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $64.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of SMAR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $64.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

Chief Legal Officer Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $66.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.

Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 13,500 shares of SMAR stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $60.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.9% since.

CSPO Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of SMAR stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $62.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of SMAR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $66.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.92% since.

