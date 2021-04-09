Mongodb Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sold $65.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dev Ittycheria (insider trades) sold 225,000 shares of MDB on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $289.73 a share. The total sale was $65.2 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. Mongodb Inc has a market cap of $18.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $297.960000 with and P/S ratio of 29.83.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.3. The price of the stock has increased by 5.17% since.

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.3. The price of the stock has increased by 5.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.29. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $307.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.29. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

Director Hope F Cochran sold 500 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.25. The price of the stock has increased by 5.19% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $283.29. The price of the stock has increased by 5.18% since.

Chief Technology Officer Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MDB stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $286.09. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.

Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MDB stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $303.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.94% since.

