Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei Sold $3.1 million of Shares

April 09, 2021 | About: NVST -2.47%

CEO of Envista Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amir Aghdaei (insider trades) sold 70,238 shares of NVST on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $44.03 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Envista Holdings Corp has a market cap of $6.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.280000 with a P/E ratio of 264.25 and P/S ratio of 3.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of NVST stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $44.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.
  • CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of NVST stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $40.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.
  • CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of NVST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $40.79. The price of the stock has increased by 3.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Howard H Yu sold 24,421 shares of NVST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $40.78. The price of the stock has increased by 3.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Jeffrey Kappler sold 18,550 shares of NVST stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $41.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVST, click here

.

