Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 33,582 shares of PGNY on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $45.57 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $4.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.500000 with a P/E ratio of 103.28 and P/S ratio of 13.28.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 36,976 shares of PGNY stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $45.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.21% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of PGNY stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $46.1. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 150,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $45.2. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.

President and COO Peter Anevski sold 49,618 shares of PGNY stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $46.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.08% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $43.73. The price of the stock has increased by 8.62% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $46.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

