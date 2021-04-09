Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CFO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kelly Steckelberg (insider trades) sold 6,700 shares of ZM on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $323.75 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $94.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $322.650000 with a P/E ratio of 143.41 and P/S ratio of 36.30.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of ZM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $329.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.

Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $320.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $323.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.32% since.

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $329.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

