Seagen Inc (SGEN) President and CEO Clay B Siegall Sold $4.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Seagen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Clay B Siegall (insider trades) sold 29,353 shares of SGEN on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $143.79 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada. Seagen Inc has a market cap of $25.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.850000 with a P/E ratio of 43.29 and P/S ratio of 11.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

