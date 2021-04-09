Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sold $624,672 of Shares

CFO of Verint Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Robinson (insider trades) sold 13,486 shares of VRNT on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $46.32 a share. The total sale was $624,672.
Verint Systems Inc is a provider of actionable intelligence solutions and services for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Verint Systems Inc has a market cap of $3.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.200000 with and P/S ratio of 2.40. Verint Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past 5 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of VRNT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante sold 13,467 shares of VRNT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.
- President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of VRNT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.
