Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Ii (MCADU) CFO Dong Liu Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Ii (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dong Liu (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of MCADU on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $9 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Stephen N Cannon bought 330,000 shares of MCADU stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.67% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of MCADU stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $9. The price of the stock has increased by 17.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, 10% Owner Dong Liu sold 200,000 shares of MCADU stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $9. The price of the stock has increased by 17.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Tech Spac Sponsors Archimedes bought 330,000 shares of MCADU stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 5.67% since.

10% Owner Crest Capital Llc Mountain sold 200,000 shares of MCADU stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $9. The price of the stock has increased by 17.41% since.

