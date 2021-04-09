Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) President and CEO Gary E Dickerson Sold $14.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Applied Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary E Dickerson (insider trades) sold 105,184 shares of AMAT on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $140 a share. The total sale was $14.7 million.

Applied Materials Inc is a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic and related industries. Applied Materials Inc has a market cap of $127.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $138.910000 with a P/E ratio of 33.23 and P/S ratio of 7.05. The dividend yield of Applied Materials Inc stocks is 0.63%. Applied Materials Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Semi. Products Group Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of AMAT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $140.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

SVP, Engineer., Ops. & Quality Ginetto Addiego sold 30,000 shares of AMAT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $140.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

Director Thomas J Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of AMAT stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $131.95. The price of the stock has increased by 5.27% since.

