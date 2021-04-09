Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins Sold $627,150 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Robins (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ADPT on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $41.81 a share. The total sale was $627,150.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $5.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.420000 with and P/S ratio of 54.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $41.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.32% since.

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $42.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 20,000 shares of ADPT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $41.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of ADPT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $42.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.53% since.

SVP and General Counsel Stacy L Taylor sold 4,167 shares of ADPT stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 19,475 shares of ADPT stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $40.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

SVP, Diagnostics, immunoSEQ Dx Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of ADPT stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $43.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.25% since.

Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $43.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here