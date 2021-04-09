>
Articles 

Stack Financial Management, Inc Buys Phillips 66, Fiserv Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Stryker Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co

April 09, 2021 | About: COP -0.02% PSX +0.78% FISV +0.11% UPS +1.69% LDOS +0.32% BDX +2.08% ITW +1.98%

Whitefish, MT, based Investment company Stack Financial Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66, Fiserv Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Stryker Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Newmont Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stack Financial Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Stack Financial Management, Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stack Financial Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stack+financial+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stack Financial Management, Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 410,555 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 178,727 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 934,118 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 354,651 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 377,326 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 217,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 148,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $175.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 67,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Stack Financial Management, Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 404,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Stack Financial Management, Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Stack Financial Management, Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Stack Financial Management, Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stack Financial Management, Inc.

