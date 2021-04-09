Poshmark Inc (POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sold $740,492 of Shares

COO of Poshmark Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Michael Mcdonald (insider trades) sold 17,514 shares of POSH on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $42.28 a share. The total sale was $740,492.

Poshmark Inc has a market cap of $2.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.790000 with a P/E ratio of 723.47 and P/S ratio of 11.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of POSH stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $42.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of POSH stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $42.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of POSH stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $42.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of POSH, click here