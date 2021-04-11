A Trio of Stocks With a History of Sales and Earnings Growth

In my opinion, investors could be interested in the three stocks listed below, as they meet the following criteria:

Their price-earnings ratios trade below 20. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per share basis, have improved over the past five years, while no losses were posted during the observed period. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

KB Financial Group Inc

The first stock investors could be interested in is KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB), a South Korean bank providing various banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses in South Korea and internationally.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 13.6% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 15.1% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (6.06 as of Friday) declined 0.7% on average every year over the years in question.

The stock traded at around $46.92 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $18.52 billion. Currently, the company doesn't pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and an average target price of $56.38 per share.

Rad Laboratories Inc

The second stock investors could be interested in is Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO), a Hercules, California-based manufacturer and marketer of devices for clinical diagnostic and life science research organizations in North America and internationally.

The trailing 12-month revenue per share increased by 4% while the trailing 12-month EPS without NRI grew by 144.6% every year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (4.74 as of Friday) increased by just 0.8% on average every year over the years observed.

The stock was trading at around $602.57 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $17.87 billion and a 52-week range of $364.32 to $689. Currently, the company does not pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and an average target price of $752.50 per share.

Winnebago Industries Inc

The third stock investors could be interested in is Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO), a Forest City, Iowa-based manufacturer and seller of recreational vehicles and marine products in North America.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 16.1% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 10.5% per year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (16.28 as of Friday) declined 1.5% during the time period in question.

The stock traded at around $75.17 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a 52-week range of $28.50 to $87.53 and a forward dividend yield of 0.64%. Currently, the company is paying a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per common share with the next distribution to issue on April 28.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 6 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and an average target price of $88.80 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: