Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stocks With a History of Sales and Earnings Growth

These businesses also have positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street

April 11, 2021 | About: KB -0.28% BIO +1.75% WGO -4.58%

In my opinion, investors could be interested in the three stocks listed below, as they meet the following criteria:

  1. Their price-earnings ratios trade below 20.
  2. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per share basis, have improved over the past five years, while no losses were posted during the observed period.
  3. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

KB Financial Group Inc

The first stock investors could be interested in is KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB), a South Korean bank providing various banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses in South Korea and internationally.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 13.6% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 15.1% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (6.06 as of Friday) declined 0.7% on average every year over the years in question.

The stock traded at around $46.92 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $18.52 billion. Currently, the company doesn't pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and an average target price of $56.38 per share.

Rad Laboratories Inc

The second stock investors could be interested in is Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO), a Hercules, California-based manufacturer and marketer of devices for clinical diagnostic and life science research organizations in North America and internationally.

The trailing 12-month revenue per share increased by 4% while the trailing 12-month EPS without NRI grew by 144.6% every year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (4.74 as of Friday) increased by just 0.8% on average every year over the years observed.

The stock was trading at around $602.57 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $17.87 billion and a 52-week range of $364.32 to $689. Currently, the company does not pay any dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and an average target price of $752.50 per share.

Winnebago Industries Inc

The third stock investors could be interested in is Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO), a Forest City, Iowa-based manufacturer and seller of recreational vehicles and marine products in North America.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 16.1% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 10.5% per year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (16.28 as of Friday) declined 1.5% during the time period in question.

The stock traded at around $75.17 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a 52-week range of $28.50 to $87.53 and a forward dividend yield of 0.64%. Currently, the company is paying a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per common share with the next distribution to issue on April 28.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 6 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and an average target price of $88.80 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

