Herman Miller Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Herman Miller (NAS:MLHR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $43.595 per share and the market cap of $2.6 billion, Herman Miller stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Herman Miller is shown in the chart below.

Because Herman Miller is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.03% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Herman Miller has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.77, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The overall financial strength of Herman Miller is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Herman Miller is fair. This is the debt and cash of Herman Miller over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Herman Miller has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.3 billion and loss of $0.14 a share. Its operating margin is 10.08%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, the profitability of Herman Miller is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Herman Miller over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Herman Miller is 3.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -31.5%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Herman Miller's ROIC is -17.96 while its WACC came in at 8.33. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Herman Miller is shown below:

